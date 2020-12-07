Cold Days, Colder Nights, Thunder And Hail? Malta’s Unstable Weather Set To Persist All Week Long

Very strong winds and spells of heavy rain pelted the islands last weekend, but it looks like much more is on the menu for the coming days.

Malta’s current weather forecast is looking as wintry as they get, with strong winds and daily showers dropping the UV Index all the way down to 2 and keep the temperature constantly below 20°C.

In fact, it looks like every single day this week will see winds that exceed Force 5… with the southwesterly gusts set to get as strong as Force 7 by tomorrow’s public holiday!