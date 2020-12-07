Cold Days, Colder Nights, Thunder And Hail? Malta’s Unstable Weather Set To Persist All Week Long
Very strong winds and spells of heavy rain pelted the islands last weekend, but it looks like much more is on the menu for the coming days.
Malta’s current weather forecast is looking as wintry as they get, with strong winds and daily showers dropping the UV Index all the way down to 2 and keep the temperature constantly below 20°C.
In fact, it looks like every single day this week will see winds that exceed Force 5… with the southwesterly gusts set to get as strong as Force 7 by tomorrow’s public holiday!
Echoing Malta International Airport’s weather forecast, popular Facebook page Malta Weather yesterday announced that, beyond the strong winds and rain showers that could be thundery, Malta could also be in for some hail at times.
Some localities have already experiencing Malta’s version of Christmas snow last weekend, but it looks like hail could arrive any day of this week with the current low temperatures.
The reason behind all this? A persisting instability of weather across the central Mediterranean. In other words; brace yourselves.