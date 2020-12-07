د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Cold Days, Colder Nights, Thunder And Hail? Malta’s Unstable Weather Set To Persist All Week Long

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Very strong winds and spells of heavy rain pelted the islands last weekend, but it looks like much more is on the menu for the coming days.

Malta’s current weather forecast is looking as wintry as they get, with strong winds and daily showers dropping the UV Index all the way down to 2 and keep the temperature constantly below 20°C.

In fact, it looks like every single day this week will see winds that exceed Force 5… with the southwesterly gusts set to get as strong as Force 7 by tomorrow’s public holiday!

Echoing Malta International Airport’s weather forecast, popular Facebook page Malta Weather yesterday announced that, beyond the strong winds and rain showers that could be thundery, Malta could also be in for some hail at times. 

Some localities have already experiencing Malta’s version of Christmas snow last weekend, but it looks like hail could arrive any day of this week with the current low temperatures.

The reason behind all this? A persisting instability of weather across the central Mediterranean. In other words; brace yourselves.

Tag someone who needs to check this out!

READ NEXT: Buckle Up! Strong Winds And Storms Set To Bring Cold Spell Over Malta Within Days

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK