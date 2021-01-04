Did It Just Snow? Last Night’s Stormy Weather Left Some Streets In Malta Covered In White

د . إAEDSRر . س

Following what was a beautiful and sunny day, last night’s storm came out of nowhere and it left behind a white, frosty present in some parts of Malta.

We wish it was snow, but in reality parts of the island were covered in up to 20mm of hail which is the closest thing you can get to the white stuff in Malta.

Still, it’s pretty peculiar to see on an island known for its year-round good, hot weather and we’re still going to call it snow for the sake of it.

For a brief moment, some areas of Malta transformed into a winter wonderland…

“I shot this photo at around 11pm. We heard the rain but as the sound started to get louder I realised it’s probably hail and went to check from the window and saw the street was white!” Justin told Lovin Malta.

In addition to hail, Malta was met with rainy showers and thunder which kept some awake and put others to sleep last night.

For better or for worse, the weather for the rest of the week looks pretty uneventful with partly cloudy skies and lows of 9°C.

By now, most of the frosty ice would have disappeared but at least we have the photos from last night to reminisce over.

Have you ever seen snow? Let us know below

 

