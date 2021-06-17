Dik Sħana! Summer In Malta Set To Kick Off With 38°C Days And ‘Extremely Dangerous’ UV Rays

If you’ve been feeling like Malta’s warmer months just haven’t been hot enough, prepare to feel like you’ve cursed summer 2021 for the rest of us. Monday marks the official start of the season… and it’s looking like it could be the hottest day of the year so far.

Today’s 27°C highs could feel even warmer and hit the 30s if you can’t find any shade, but every single day until Monday is set to get hotter and hotter.

By the weekend, highs will hit the mid-30s, eventually feeling as hot as 38°C on Monday.

In fact, the current Malta International Airport is showing an increase of a couple of degrees every single day for the next four days.

Evenings won’t feel that cool either, with Monday’s lowest temperature not expected to drop under 23°C.

Meanwhile, today’s already-high UV Index of 9 will hit double digits by the weekend, making it all the way up to 11 by Sunday.

For the record, the World Health Organisation warns against spending time outside when the UV index is this high, officially listing 11 and 12 as “Extremely Dangerous”.

Some prominent weather forecast websites, like the 25-year-old Dutch company MeteoVista, don’t even have UV Index classifications for Malta that are over 11… even though the islands hit 12 last July.