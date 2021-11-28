Ducks Swim In Flooded Marsaskala Road As Bad Weather Batters Parts Of Malta
Ducks were spotted swimming on a flooded road in Marsaskala this morning as stormy weather battered parts of the country.
The unusual sight, published by TVM, really brought to light the havoc bad weather is wreaking in the country.
Marsaxlokk was also badly hit, with footage showing people forced to climb onto tables to keep their feet as dry as possible.
Restaurant signs, potted plants and rubbish bins were seen floating away, while monti hawkers had to intervene to save their own items.
Marsaxlokk restaurant The Deck published footage of people wading through the floods, jokingly describing the situation as a “mild tide”.
Other seaside towns were also hit, with Xemxija’s beloved seaside club and lido Beachaven completely flooded.
Maltese weather forecasting pages are warning of an upcoming sudden increase in wind strength, as well as rain, waves and a drop in temperatures.
Cover photo: Left: Ducks swimming on a flooded Marsaskala road (Photo: TVM), Right: A flooded Beachaven
