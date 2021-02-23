End Of February, End Of Winter? Malta’s Temperature Is Set To Continue Rising Throughout This Week

Thunderstorms and freezing temperatures might not have dominated much of winter in Malta this year, but many were still relieved to see last week’s spell of cold weather come to an end with a very sunny weekend. Now, it looks like it’s only going to get sunnier and warmer.

“Is this the end of winter?” popular Facebook forecaster Malta Weather asked on Sunday ahead of this week. They might be onto something; albeit partly cloudy at times, most of the week is set to be rather sunny, with temperatures rising from last week’s single digits to nearly 20°C.

Beyond that, it seems like the islands will have “no significant rainfall until at least the end of this month”, marking a dry and uncharacteristically warm end to one of Malta’s most wintry months.

The Malta International Airport’s official forecast echoes this too, with projections of days that feel like at least 17°C all throughout this week. Tomorrow is set to be a particularly warm one, with a very sunny and day pushing the UV Index up to 5.

Meanwhile, however, the nights are still set to be quite fresh, with evenings of 10°C forecasted for every day, including Saturday and Sunday.

What with the beginning of spring now officially less than a month away, we could have very well seen the worst that this year’s winter had to offer.