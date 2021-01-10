Feeling The Heat? This Could Be The Hottest January On Record In Malta
2021 is already throwing curveballs left, right and centre. Now, it’s even brought summer temperatures to winter after Malta recorded its hottest day in January on record.
Severe Weather Europe said that yesterday’s temperature of 25.9°C could be the highest ever for January in Malta’s history. The previous record was 22.8°C.
The heat continued today with Malta International Aiport recording highs of 23°C.
And while we’re all overdressed, there have been positives with some pretty stunning sunsets over the weekend.
The maximum temperature of 25.9 °C is the highest ever for January recorded in Malta today, Jan 9th with the warm…
Posted by Severe Weather Europe on Saturday, 9 January 2021
It appears that the sudden rise in temperatures could be the result of storm Filomena, the very same weather disruption that has seen blankets of snow cover Madrid and other parts of Spain.
While most of Europe will experience wet and wintery conditions, areas like Malta, parts of Greece, and Turkey have seen rainfall coupled with warm temperatures.
It’s been suggested that the warm weather here could help ease the snowfall along the Iberian peninsula. However, it seems that wintery weather could be back with a vengeance in the coming days.
