Feeling The Heat? This Could Be The Hottest January On Record In Malta

2021 is already throwing curveballs left, right and centre. Now, it’s even brought summer temperatures to winter after Malta recorded its hottest day in January on record.

Severe Weather Europe said that yesterday’s temperature of 25.9°C could be the highest ever for January in Malta’s history. The previous record was 22.8°C.

The heat continued today with Malta International Aiport recording highs of 23°C.

And while we’re all overdressed, there have been positives with some pretty stunning sunsets over the weekend.