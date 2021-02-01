Feverish February? After A Stormy Evening, Malta’s Temperature Could See A Steep, Above-Average Climb

Blinding sunshine kicked off February in Malta this morning, and while we could be in for some more showers and even thunder very soon, it’s set to get much warmer right after that.

While it might not look like rain at the moment, Malta’s official weather forecast is currently showing thundery showers and more isolated showers for both later today and tomorrow. Meanwhile, strong winds of Force 5 and 6 will continue to pummel Malta, maintaining the temperature at a cool 16°C and an even cooler 13°C in the evening.

This, according to popular Facebook forecasting page Malta Weather, is all down to a deep, low-pressure system moving across Italy and the Balkans.

In the coming days, however, temperatures are set to continue rising, eventually exceeding 20°C by the end of the week.

In fact, Friday’s sunny start to the weekend is set to have highs of 21°C.

As one might expect, this is well above the average temperature for the month, which is usually around 14°C.

Just three weeks ago, the hottest January day ever recorded in Malta clocked in 25.9°C, which beat the previous record of 22.8°C. And while Friday’s projected temperature is not that hot, it’s pretty darn close… especially considering February is usually even colder than January.