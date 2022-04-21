Gale Force 8 Strong Winds Hitting The Maltese Islands Today
Gale force eight winds are currently gracing the Maltese islands, with a weather warning for strong winds sounded for today.
The South-South West winds are bringing up a lot of dust with them, with a chance of blood rain also being forecasted.
The force eight winds will then decrease during the night, going down to force four. The weather warning is being sounded from 10am until 3pm today.
The wind direction will then turn West throughout the night.
As always, people are being warned to be careful around Malta’s exposed areas and it is ideal to avoid such areas.
In terms of temperatures, a low of 14 degrees is being forecasted for today, along with a high of 22 degrees.
Tag someone that needs to see this