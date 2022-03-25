‘Gale Watch’: Force 8 Winds Set To Hit The Maltese Islands Over The Weekend

Hate to break it to you – but last weekend’s wind is about to make yet another appearance, this time for the long-awaited election weekend.

Force 8 winds direction South East, with a slight possibility of force 9 gusts, especially from late Saturday to early Sunday, is being forecasted by local weather page Malta Weather.

“We’re once again expecting Gale Force 8 winds from a Southeasterly direction across Malta and Gozo this coming weekend, especially from late Saturday to early Sunday as a heat low-pressure system develops over Algeria and will contrast with high pressure over eastern Libya,” it explained in a statement.