‘Gale Watch’: Force 8 Winds Set To Hit The Maltese Islands Over The Weekend
Hate to break it to you – but last weekend’s wind is about to make yet another appearance, this time for the long-awaited election weekend.
Force 8 winds direction South East, with a slight possibility of force 9 gusts, especially from late Saturday to early Sunday, is being forecasted by local weather page Malta Weather.
“We’re once again expecting Gale Force 8 winds from a Southeasterly direction across Malta and Gozo this coming weekend, especially from late Saturday to early Sunday as a heat low-pressure system develops over Algeria and will contrast with high pressure over eastern Libya,” it explained in a statement.
“Wind gusts are expected to reach up to around 75km per hour with waves peaking at around nine metres! As per last weekend, this change in weather will bring dusty skies and some blood rain!”
The wind will then start to calm down on Sunday afternoon after it peaks during Saturday night and in the early morning of Sunday.
Confidence in the above forecast is said to be at 80%.
Cover image credit: Kurt Arrigo
