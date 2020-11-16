It’s Coming! Days Of Rain, Thunder And Maybe Even Hail Could Be Hitting Malta Very Soon

Weeks of warm weather and dry spells could finally be coming to an end for Malta… and it could all be happening as early as tomorrow.

Even though this morning has kicked off with a not-so-unusual, partly cloudy day with highs of 23°C, most weather forecasts around the island seem to be expecting a rather stormy spell kicking off in less than 24 hours.

In fact, as the wind intensifies and switches from a southwesterly direction to a northwesterly one, the temperature is set to drop, barely hitting 20°C throughout the day tomorrow.

As for the rain, the current forecast shows showers hitting Malta on pretty much every day this week… but tomorrow could be the most wintry of them all.

Tuesday’s prediction is showing showers, thunder, low highs, and even lower lows that could see evenings feeling as cool as 14°C.