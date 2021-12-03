Malta Registered Its Wettest Autumn Since 1999, Met Office Says 

This autumn was the wettest to hit Malta since 1999 with 413.2mm of rainfall recorded, according to the Meteorological Office.

In a statement, the office said that according to established climate norms, the country has already seen 83% of the total rainfall expected in one “precipitation year” which runs from September to August.

While September saw little to no rain, with a measly 18.4mm of rain recorded, October and November saw 246.2mm and 148.6mm respectively.

A total of 17 thunderstorms were reported with the “most severe and widespread” ones hitting the island on October 25th and November 25th.