May In Malta Is Ending With Hot 30°C Days… But June Could Be Starting With Rain Over The Islands

If you thought this hot weather was the sign that summer 2021 is finally fully in swing, don’t hold your breath. High temperatures are indeed heading Malta’s way in the coming days… but apparently, so is rain!

This weekend sees temperatures continue rising across the islands, with temperatures that feel as hot as 30°C seeing us through today’s cloudy day.

But as June officially starts on Tuesday, so will the return of rain in Malta.

In fact, as it stands, the official Malta International Airport forecast has “light rain” listed for both Tuesday 1st and Wednesday 2nd June, putting a literal damper on summer’s first month. Earlier this morning, some localities like Rabat and Santa Venera did report light rain, but it looks today’s episode might repeat itself over a long period of time and a larger area next week.

But don’t think that the rain will be offering any respite as far as the warm temperatures go. In fact, Tuesday’s rainy start to June is set to feel like 31°C – one of the hottest days this year so far – with the UV index quickly climbing to dangerously high 11 by Wednesday.