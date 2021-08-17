No Swimming Until Thursday! Warning Issued As Very Strong Winds Headed To Malta In The Coming Hours
Warnings over hotter-than-average temperatures have become a daily occurrence in Malta this summer. But today’s yellow alert of highs that will feel as hot as 36°C have been joined by another warning: strong winds which are expected to hit the islands very soon and be potentially very dangerous.
It all started with a post last night by Facebook forecaster The Weather Page warning about the incoming weather. “For you and your family, friends, loved ones, tourists and everyone’s safety we suggest NO swimming and NO diving in areas exposted to the Northwest wind from tomorrow Tuesday afternoon till Thursday morning,” the post began.
Listing down a number of very popular beaches and bays from Paradise Bay and Għajn Tuffieħa to Sliema and Marsalforn, the post went on to explain how wind gusts are expected to reach Force 5, 6 and even 7 at times, especially by the midweek tomorrow. “Take care! We do hope nothing comes up on the news relating to incidents at sea!” the post finished.
Meanwhile, the Malta International Airport official forecast has echoed the above, with Wednesday currently showing the strongest winds as Force 6 winds are set to blow from the northwest.
In fact, the entire rest of this week’s weather, while still hot, is showing indications of the first consecutive run of single-digit UV days, at 9.
As for the wind, it looks like we’re going to have to wait until Friday until it properly dies down, with the weekend kicking off with Force 3 and 4 gusts that gradually deescalate all the way down to Force 2.
As for the end of the month, it looks like August might be seeing Malta off with its first rain showers in a while… and that’s just the tip of the thundery iceberg.
In a long-term forecast map shared by fellow Facebook forecasting page Maltese Islands Weather, it was suggested that Malta’s first rain in a while could be coming “between 30th August and 6th September”.
“No maps give the possibility of any significant rain before then,” the page continued, explaining how “maps this early only tend to give a regional indication.”
“This map means that there will be instability across the central Mediterranean,” it elaborated.
As for later on in autumn, Malta could be seeing “at least one single episode of a heavy thunderstorm and a possible medicane in our vicinity”.
Giving further details about this, Malta Weather said how this is all down to “the very hot sea contrasting with incoming cooler air”.
“We’re expecting this year’s hotter-than-average summer to spill over into the first part of autumn, even though we might finally get some unsettled weather,” the page said about the shorter term.
The TL;DR version? This insane heat will continue hitting Malta for a while, but expect strong winds over the next three days and maybe some rain by the end of the month. Later on, expect even heavier rain.
Tag someone who needs to check out this week’s warning… and someone who can’t wait for cooler temperatures!