No Swimming Until Thursday! Warning Issued As Very Strong Winds Headed To Malta In The Coming Hours

Warnings over hotter-than-average temperatures have become a daily occurrence in Malta this summer. But today’s yellow alert of highs that will feel as hot as 36°C have been joined by another warning: strong winds which are expected to hit the islands very soon and be potentially very dangerous.

It all started with a post last night by Facebook forecaster The Weather Page warning about the incoming weather. “For you and your family, friends, loved ones, tourists and everyone’s safety we suggest NO swimming and NO diving in areas exposted to the Northwest wind from tomorrow Tuesday afternoon till Thursday morning,” the post began.

Listing down a number of very popular beaches and bays from Paradise Bay and Għajn Tuffieħa to Sliema and Marsalforn, the post went on to explain how wind gusts are expected to reach Force 5, 6 and even 7 at times, especially by the midweek tomorrow. “Take care! We do hope nothing comes up on the news relating to incidents at sea!” the post finished.