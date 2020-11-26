د . إAEDSRر . س

Not Quite Done Yet! Very Strong Winds Expected To Bring Even More Rain To Malta This Weekend

Consecutive days of rain and thunder later, Malta got some sunshine yesterday and this morning. But we’ve got some bad news if you were getting used to this weather – it probably won’t last too long.

According to Malta’s International Airport official weather forecast, it looks like more rain is heading our way… and it’s bringing with some strong winds.

After a spell of northerly gusts, this weekend is expected to see strong southerly winds that will go up to Force 6.

With the warmest temperature dropping to under 20°C by Sunday and just over 15°C in the evening, both Saturday and Sunday are forecasted to be rainy.

Meanwhile, December will kick off with a smorgasbord of predictions, from sunny spells and windy gusts to even more showers. But hey, ’tis the season after all!

