November Rain? Storms Could Finally Be Heading To Malta Very Soon… But Here’s What’s Coming Until Then

Sunshine and heat have dominated the first week of November in Malta, but that could all be making a more seasonal turn soon enough.

As is being currently predicted by popular local Facebook forecasting page Malta Weather, “various weather models are indicating that rain showers that may be thundery at times are expected to pass across the central Mediterranean next week, possibly affecting the Maltese Islands too.”

Looking at a satellite photo of the area seems to prove this, with a big bulk of bad weather looking to be heading squarely our way. That, however, could be at least a couple of days away.