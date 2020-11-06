د . إAEDSRر . س

November Rain? Storms Could Finally Be Heading To Malta Very Soon… But Here's What's Coming Until Then

Sunshine and heat have dominated the first week of November in Malta, but that could all be making a more seasonal turn soon enough.

As is being currently predicted by popular local Facebook forecasting page Malta Weather, “various weather models are indicating that rain showers that may be thundery at times are expected to pass across the central Mediterranean next week, possibly affecting the Maltese Islands too.”

Looking at a satellite photo of the area seems to prove this, with a big bulk of bad weather looking to be heading squarely our way. That, however, could be at least a couple of days away.

Before then, however, Malta could be in for a relatively fair and dry weekend… at least for its first half.

Today’s mainly cloudy start will see highs of 23°C, with very mild winds of Force 2 kicking the weekend off with a rather warm Friday.

As of tomorrow, however, the tide might start steadily changing.

Still partly cloudy, Saturday will see the wind start picking up, kicking off at Force 3 climbing up to northeasterly gusts of Force 5.

Currently, Malta’s International Airport weather forecasting page is predicting isolated showers hitting the islands as early as Sunday, with the UV index plumetting to 3 and lows going down to a fresh 15°C.

As next week arrives, however, we could start seeing colder, wetter, and maybe even thundier days. At least for a while.

Featured Image Photo by Letty114

