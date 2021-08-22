د . إAEDSRر . س

Rain Returns To Malta As L-Għerejjex Ta’ Santa Marija Strike Later Than Usual

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Malta’s blazing hot summer has been interrupted by rain showers, with the traditional L-Għerejjex ta’ Santa Marija hitting the country slightly later than usual. 

Rainfall has been spotted in a number of towns, including Attard, Birkirkara, Rabat and Ħaż-Żebbuġ. 

Meanwhile, popular Facebook page Malta Weather has shared a video of rain falling heavily over a church belltower and warned in a separate post that the first thunderstorms could hit Malta in the first half of September.

However, winter lovers shouldn’t get prematurely excited, as the Met Office is forecasting another hot week, with highs of 33°C and lows of 23°C.

@lovinmaltaofficial

How’s that for ASMR? 🌧️👂 #fyp #fypmalta #malta #lovinmalta #rain #weather #showers

♬ original sound – Lovin Malta

Are you pleased to see the rain return?

READ NEXT: No Swimming Until Thursday! Warning Issued As Very Strong Winds Headed To Malta In The Coming Hours

Tim is interested in the rapid evolution of human society brought about by technological advances. He’s passionate about justice, human rights and cutting-edge political debates. You can follow him on Twitter at @timdiacono or reach out to him at [email protected]

You may also love

View All