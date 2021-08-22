Rain Returns To Malta As L-Għerejjex Ta’ Santa Marija Strike Later Than Usual

Malta’s blazing hot summer has been interrupted by rain showers, with the traditional L-Għerejjex ta’ Santa Marija hitting the country slightly later than usual.

Rainfall has been spotted in a number of towns, including Attard, Birkirkara, Rabat and Ħaż-Żebbuġ.

Meanwhile, popular Facebook page Malta Weather has shared a video of rain falling heavily over a church belltower and warned in a separate post that the first thunderstorms could hit Malta in the first half of September.