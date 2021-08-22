Rain Returns To Malta As L-Għerejjex Ta’ Santa Marija Strike Later Than Usual
Malta’s blazing hot summer has been interrupted by rain showers, with the traditional L-Għerejjex ta’ Santa Marija hitting the country slightly later than usual.
Rainfall has been spotted in a number of towns, including Attard, Birkirkara, Rabat and Ħaż-Żebbuġ.
Meanwhile, popular Facebook page Malta Weather has shared a video of rain falling heavily over a church belltower and warned in a separate post that the first thunderstorms could hit Malta in the first half of September.
However, winter lovers shouldn’t get prematurely excited, as the Met Office is forecasting another hot week, with highs of 33°C and lows of 23°C.
