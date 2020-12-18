Reġa’ Ġej! Hail And Thunderstorms Set To Hit Malta Within The Next 24 Hours

I hope you’ve made the most of the sunny spell Malta’s had these last couple of days, because the sky’s about to turn an angry shade of grey all over again.

This weekend might’ve started cloudy yet fine, but as of tomorrow, the islands could be in for a stormier run that could last around three days. And while temperatures are set to remain at highs of 18°C and lows of 13°C, not much is set to stay the same.

Saturday is forecasted to kick things off with isolated showers, but by Sunday, it’s all set to get thundery again… and hail might even be on the menu!