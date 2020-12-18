د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Reġa’ Ġej! Hail And Thunderstorms Set To Hit Malta Within The Next 24 Hours

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

I hope you’ve made the most of the sunny spell Malta’s had these last couple of days, because the sky’s about to turn an angry shade of grey all over again.

This weekend might’ve started cloudy yet fine, but as of tomorrow, the islands could be in for a stormier run that could last around three days. And while temperatures are set to remain at highs of 18°C and lows of 13°C, not much is set to stay the same.

Saturday is forecasted to kick things off with isolated showers, but by Sunday, it’s all set to get thundery again… and hail might even be on the menu!

Meanwhile, Facebook forecasters Malta Weather echoed the airport’s prediction, saying “more rain showers that may be heavy, thundery and/or with hail at times are expected across Malta and Gozo for at least three days starting from this coming Saturday.”

This, as usual this time of year, is down to “a trough of low pressure moving across the central Mediterranean”.

In other words, plan your weekend wisely!

Featured Image Original Unedited Photo by Michele Agius

Tag someone who needs to know this and share this post if you love this kind of weather!

READ NEXT: We're Just Getting Started! Blisteringly Strong FORCE 8 Winds Expected To Hit Malta This Weekend 🌬️

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK