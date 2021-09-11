Sheer Luck: Lethal Tornado That Ravaged Sicilian Island Missed Malta And Gozo By A Whisker

A fatal tornado that hit the Italian island of Pantelleria was making its way to the Maltese islands, but ended up missing the island by a whisker.

The tornado on the Sicilian island killed two people and left four people seriously injured, Times of Malta reported.

Up until 1.45am last night, local weather page Aġġornament tat-temp predicted that the raging tornado would hit the Maltese islands.

The Facebook page keeps a close eye on the weather in and around the Maltese islands, providing insight in the way weather is formed.

The storm that was heading in the direction of Malta was ‘not a common one’, the page said. The clouds were built up by fresh air pressure meeting hot air, resulting in a storm-forming cloud.

And while the strong wind and heavy rain ended around 10pm last night, it gained traction again later in the night – though much further away from Malta than the previous one.