Sicily Is Being Destroyed By Deadly Storms, Floods And Tornadoes As Nearby Malta Avoids Worst Of It

Over the last few months, the neighbour island of Sicily has been badly hit by a series of deadly storms, floods, and even tornadoes. The heavy rainfall is oftentimes leading to very serious flooding, with alarming footage even emerging of cars being dragged across flooded roads. Just in October, at least two people died due to the Medicane, or Mediterranean Cyclone, that hit Sicily, leaving town squares and streets transformed into lakes.

This is not the first time this has happened, as, with the severe storms that hit Sicily back in 2018, the death toll due to storm damage had risen to 29. The island has been dealing with several instances of gales, torrential rain, and flooding, as emergency services rescued multiple people whose homes were affected by the disastrous storms. Surprisingly enough, while Malta has been hit by heavy rain and intense storms, it’s very far from what Sicily has been dealing with.

But nonetheless, this can all eventually hit Malta. Even though none of these disastrous storms have hit us directly so far, Malta’s close proximity to the island of Sicily is still quite worrying. Fears over geological accidents stemming from Sicily are not a foreign concept, as geological experts have previously warned of potential risks of tsunamis in Malta. If Mount Etna were ever to collapse, Malta could very well potentially be wiped out by a massive tsunami as a result of the collapse.

Just last week, Malta also carried out a tsunami emergency drill for the first time ever, just in case the disaster were ever to hit the island. Malta has also just experienced the wettest October in 64 years, as a total amount of 246.2mm of rainwater fell last month, the wettest since 1957 when 254.2mm had been registered. Cyclones, flooding, and torrential rain could all very well be considered tell-tale signs of climate change, as the realities of global warming continue to become more real. Let’s just hope we’re not already too late. Do you think this is all stemming from climate change?