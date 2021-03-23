Spring Shivers? ‘Polar Arctic Air’ Set To Continue Pushing Malta’s Temperature Down With Even Hail Forecasted

Unnaturally cold weather might’ve welcomed spring 2021 in Malta last weekend, but it looks like the worst could be yet to come.

On all major weather forecasting pages, this morning’s cold has been predicted to persist, with the official Malta Airport weather forecast showing tonight’s lows as particularly chilly.

In fact, as strong northwesterly winds continue to blow across the islands, the temperature – which is already hovering just over 10°C – is expected to drop to 7°C by tonight.

In the words of Malta Weather – who warned of the incoming weather on Facebook a couple of days ago – this will mark “one of the coldest starts to spring in recent years”.

It all boils down to “cold polar air from the Arctic” which is expected to continue penetrating the central Mediterranean.

But it’s not just the wind direction that is particularly worrying; an official yellow warning has been issued by the Met Office notifying people of the strong northwestern winds which will be particularly powerful over the island’s exposed areas. And, after all, it is this which helps push the apparent temperatures further down.

In fact, believe it or not, this will make certain points of this cold spell feel “colder than parts of Scotland and even northern Scandinavia”. And alongside the forecast of more isolated showers throughout the day, hail has also started being mentioned in many predictions for the day. On the first hours of spring.

What a time to be alive.