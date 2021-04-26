The Heat Is On! Malta’s Temperature Set To Rise By 10°C This Week As Saharan Air Returns To The Mediterranean

Feeling hot yet? Don’t worry, you will soon enough, as Malta’s temperature is set to go up by a whopping 10°C in a mere couple of days.

Today’s mainly sunny day has seen temperatures that feel like 20°C, mainly thanks to the still-strong southeasterly winds of Force 5 and 6. But as the wind dies down and the UV Index continues to rise, expect a hot teaser of summer to arrive by the end of this week.

In fact, as the temperature steadily increases every single day this week, Friday is set to feel as hot as 30°C in what is surely a sign of things to come.

By then, the UV index will also have hit the double digits, with a partly cloudy Friday still seeing a day of UV Index 10 hitting our shores. This, as Facebook forecasting page Malta Weather explained last weekend, is down to “hot air from the Saharan Desert penetrating the central Mediterranean.”

Meanwhile, the temperature at night is set to remain relatively stable, with today’s lows of 15°C budging up to 18°C tomorrow but stabilising at around 16°C for the rest of the week.