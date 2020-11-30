‘Tis The Season! December To Kick Off With Even More Rain, Strong Winds And Dropping Temperatures Over Malta

Don’t be fooled by today’s sunny start to the week and fair end to November, because as far as last week’s weather in Malta goes, we go again as of tomorrow.

Today looks quite promising as far as this time of the year goes, with highs of 20°C and a mostly sunny spell lasting throughout the whole day.

From tomorrow onwards, however, rain, strong winds and even thunder should be returning back to the island, right in time for the start of December.

In fact, potential showers are currently forecasted for every single day this week, with Thursday looking particularly stormy. By this day, in fact, the increasingly strong western wind will climb all the way up to Force 6 again. Evenings will reflect this fresh spell, with Malta’s lows dropping to 13°C.

By Friday, the highest temperature won’t even make it past 17°C… which means Malta’s highs and lows for the beginning of the weekend will see a drop of only 1°C!

“We’re expecting another unstable week across Malta and Gozo with rain showers and strong winds at times, particularly from Wednesday onwards,” popular Facebook forecasters Malta Weather announced yesterday, explaining that this was due to another low pressure system moving across the central Mediterranean.

So if you were thinking about keeping those rain jackets in the wardrobe for now, think again.