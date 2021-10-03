WATCH: Carnage In Xlendi As Heavy Storm Drags Cars Into The Sea

Last night’s heavy thunderstorm caused chaos in Xlendi, with a number of cars getting dragged right into the sea.

Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri said that at least four cars suffered this fate, with ONE News uploading footage of a crane elevating them back to shore. Other parked cars were dragged onto the pavement and damaged by falling branches, while seaside restaurants also took damage.

Further inland, the electricity metres at San Ġorġ Basilica in Rabat were badly damaged as several volunteers answered the church’s call to clear up the dust that the storm left inside the building.

“It’s a heavy morning today, with the storm leaving significant damage, particularly in Xlendi and the San Ġorġ Basilica,” Camilleri said. “From the bottom of my heart, I thank the several public workers who were on site early this morning to clear up the debris, as well as the police, Transport Malta and Wasteserv for coordinating their work, and the divers from Blue Waters who are preparing to elevate at least four cars from the sea.” While Gozo suffered the worst of the storm, Malta was not left unaffected, with this video showing rain pouring down in Mellieħa in the early hours of the morning.

Photographer Justin Ciappara managed to capture the beauty of the storm too, with a fascinating shot showing lightning ripping through the sky above Rabat.

If there were any doubts that summer is now truly on the way out, last night's weather surely put them all to bed. Cover photos: Leonard Van den Berg