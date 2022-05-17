Watch: Early Morning Fog Sweeps Over The Maltese Islands
A blanket of fog covered the islands of Malta early this morning, as people woke up to the thick haze.
Images sent to Lovin Malta this morning show the lack of visibility that it brought with it, with photos taken in various places such as Żabbar, Mater Dei and Sliema.
“Humidity levels were over 90% this morning, with the temperature at 16°C,” Aġġornament tat-Temp said in a social media post.
It is believed that the wind hitting the island is behind the fog, which has already started to fade.
Local radio host Tina Zee also uploaded a video on her story early this morning of the fog, warning people to be careful when driving.
Did you witness the thick layer of fog?