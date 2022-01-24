WATCH: Hail Hits Malta As Temperatures Plummet And Snow Covers Greek Islands

From Buġibba and Qawra to Naxxar and Mosta, several localities around Malta suddenly witnessed hail this evening.

Temperatures have plummeted to around 9°C, with weather forecasting page It-Temp Madwarna predicting that the coming hours will be the coldest weather Malta has experienced so far this winter, with lows of around 4°C.

The forecasters said this cold weather is the effect of a powerful winter storm known as ‘Elpis’ that has battered the eastern Mediterranean in recent hours.

Greek islands, including the popular summer destinations of Mykonos and Santorini, have been covered in snow, with Greek media outlet Greek Reporter describing this as a “once-in-a-lifetime weather event”.

However, there is no indication that similar scenes will hit Malta in the coming hours.

