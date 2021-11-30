WATCH: Massive Waves Wash Over The Streets Of Marsalforn

Marsalforn and neighbouring areas were some of the worst-hit places due to their position, and the current wind direction.

Last night, massive waves washed over the streets of Marsalforn in Gozo, as the seawater came up to the roads.

Waves were captured washing over the promenade and road touching upon the sea at Marsalforn, in a video uploaded during the night.

The wind peaked up to Force 10 in the last hours, which can be classified as a whole gale.

Fortunately, it has now gone down to Force 7, but Malta will continue to experience high levels of wind in the coming days.

