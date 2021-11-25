WATCH: Police Officer Gives Wolt Delivery Driver A Helping Hand After Motorbike Stuck In Spinola Floods 

A police officer helped a Wolt delivery driver rescue his motorbike from floods in Spinola this morning. Footage sent to Lovin Malta shows the police officer and the delivery driver helping each other push the bike to safer ground as floods tried to drag the vehicle away.

The footage also shows the extent of the floods in Spinola, with cars parked near the roundabout half-submerged. Sharing the footage, the Malta police force praised its officers who were involved in today’s rescue operations, as well as civil protection and armed forces officials.

Malta’s streets were plunged into chaos this morning as a violent storm hit the island, with the Met Office issuing an Orange weather warning. Floods forced the closure of several streets and some cars were left submerged. Have you been impacted by today’s heavy storm?