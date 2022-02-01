د . إAEDSRر . س

Weather Warning Sounded As Today’s Winds Expected To Hit Malta With Force 8

Brace yourselves – today’s wet and windy start is about to seriously intensify. 

A weather warning has been announced this morning as today’s winds are expected to hit Malta with a whopping Force 8.

Malta is expected to kick February off with a battering by West North West winds that will become as strong as Force 8, with the Met Office already sounding a warning on the “very strong” winds expected later.

 

In fact, today’s highs of 14°C are not expected to feel warmer than 11°C, due to the high wind and humidity. Today’s lows are being forecasted as 9°C. 

The wind will also be changing direction later on during the day, to North West.

As always, people are being warned to be careful around Malta’s exposed areas and it is most ideal to avoid such areas.

Image credit: Ramon Curmi

