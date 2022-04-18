Wind Warning Issued Across Malta As Strong Northwest Gales Expected
Malta’s Meteorological Office has issued a warning for the strong northwesterly winds that are being forecasted for today.
The northwest winds are expected to go up to force five and six, before dropping down to force four and five this evening.
The wind will then subside tomorrow morning, settling down between force three and four. This comes after days of strong gusts and bad weather that led to the cancellation of a number of Good Friday celebrations.
The yellow warning was issued this morning and is valid for today.
Apart from that, much brighter days are ahead for the Maltese islands, with lots of sunny days being forecasted over the next few weeks.
