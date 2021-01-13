Zero?! Malta’s Temperature Set To Drop Drastically Very Soon, With Reports Of ‘0°C Nights’ Incoming

How cold can it really get in a Mediterranean island that famously sees about 3,000 hours of sunshine every year? Well, if the latest forecasts are to be believed, it’s going to get very cold, very soon.

Following initial reports of a “Siberian blast” imminently hitting Malta, many local forecasters have doubled down on their predictions. In fact, the previous possibility of the temperature dropping to 10°C seems to have been an understatement.

Popular Facebook forecasting page Malta Weather, in fact, is predicting temperatures that could feel as low as… well, zero.

Yep, you heard us.

“It’s going to get seriously cold over the next few days across Malta and Gozo with temperatures feeling as cold as 0°C together with strong winds up to gale force at times and rain showers that may be with hail at times,” the page warned.