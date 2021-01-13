Zero?! Malta’s Temperature Set To Drop Drastically Very Soon, With Reports Of ‘0°C Nights’ Incoming
How cold can it really get in a Mediterranean island that famously sees about 3,000 hours of sunshine every year? Well, if the latest forecasts are to be believed, it’s going to get very cold, very soon.
Following initial reports of a “Siberian blast” imminently hitting Malta, many local forecasters have doubled down on their predictions. In fact, the previous possibility of the temperature dropping to 10°C seems to have been an understatement.
Popular Facebook forecasting page Malta Weather, in fact, is predicting temperatures that could feel as low as… well, zero.
Yep, you heard us.
“It’s going to get seriously cold over the next few days across Malta and Gozo with temperatures feeling as cold as 0°C together with strong winds up to gale force at times and rain showers that may be with hail at times,” the page warned.
Meanwhile, the international airport’s official forecast has coupled this with predictions of numerous showers and very strong winds that could intensify later today.
In fact, with winds already close to blowing at Force 5 and 6, Malta could be in for some Force 7 northwesterly winds tomorrow.
This, coupled with a waning UV index that barely gets above 3, will make highs feel significantly colder. In fact, while the dreaded zero isn’t mentioned on MIA’s forecast, Saturday night’s temperature is set to drop to 7°C… which will surely not feel any warmer with all the rain and wind.