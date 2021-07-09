د . إAEDSRر . س

‘We’ll Continue Fighting,’ ALS Activist Says After Objections Raised To Building Of Dar Bjorn 2

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Malta’s leading ALS activist Bjorn Formosa has pledged to continue fighting for a bigger home for patients suffering for neurodegenerative diseases after the Planning Authority relayed objections residents had made to it.

“We can understand thoughts over resident’s parking in the area, but we had already thought of an alternative to a large parking lot, that is going to address the the problem in a bigger way than is needed,” Formosa said today after meeting the PA.

The activist, who also lives with ALS himself, went on to say that he and his fellow activists “understand what a problem parking is in Malta, we also understand that people’s health is the highest priority,” he continued.

“While we are listening to everyone’s complaints, we must safeguard the lives of patients and their loved ones.”

“We’ve faced hundreds of difficulties and obstacles during this project, but because we so strongly believe in the good this project will do, we will continue moving forward and fighting until the last breath.”

The soon-to-be-ready home for ALS residents as well as people with other neurological conditions will feature a gym, pool, five floors, dedicated state-of-the-art equipment and nearly 30 rooms for patients to receive 24/7 care by experts.

ALS Hero Bjorn Formosa Visits Dar Bjorn 2 Site For First Time

Years in the making, Malta's formost ALS activist Bjorn Formosa finally had the chance to visit the construction site for Dar Bjorn 2 – a specialised new home for patients with neurodegenerative diseases like ALS – in Żebbug. On site, Bjorn thanked workers for their dedication as he was left in awe seeing his dream slowly become a reality A lot has been done – but more still needs to happen and ALS Malta are asking anyone in a position to pitch in to help out. You can donate to this incredible cause via the numbers below:Call 51002017 – €20Call 51902075 – €50SMS 50619271 – €11.65BOV Mobile Pay – 79096249

Posted by Lovin Malta on Tuesday, April 13, 2021

With a never-ending waiting list, Formosa and ALS Malta, are raising millions to provide a better home to the people living with neurological diseases. However, these new objections may be a stumbling block for activists.

What do you make of these objections? 

READ NEXT: Another Cat Thrown Into Spinola Bay Sea After Surviving Severe Dog Attack

Johnathan is interested in the weird, wonderful, and sometimes dark realities late capitalist society forces upon us all. He also likes food and music. Follow him at @supreofficialmt on Instagram, and send him news, food and music stories at [email protected]

You may also love

View All