‘We’ll Continue Fighting,’ ALS Activist Says After Objections Raised To Building Of Dar Bjorn 2
Malta’s leading ALS activist Bjorn Formosa has pledged to continue fighting for a bigger home for patients suffering for neurodegenerative diseases after the Planning Authority relayed objections residents had made to it.
“We can understand thoughts over resident’s parking in the area, but we had already thought of an alternative to a large parking lot, that is going to address the the problem in a bigger way than is needed,” Formosa said today after meeting the PA.
The activist, who also lives with ALS himself, went on to say that he and his fellow activists “understand what a problem parking is in Malta, we also understand that people’s health is the highest priority,” he continued.
“While we are listening to everyone’s complaints, we must safeguard the lives of patients and their loved ones.”
“We’ve faced hundreds of difficulties and obstacles during this project, but because we so strongly believe in the good this project will do, we will continue moving forward and fighting until the last breath.”
The soon-to-be-ready home for ALS residents as well as people with other neurological conditions will feature a gym, pool, five floors, dedicated state-of-the-art equipment and nearly 30 rooms for patients to receive 24/7 care by experts.
ALS Hero Bjorn Formosa Visits Dar Bjorn 2 Site For First Time
Years in the making, Malta's formost ALS activist Bjorn Formosa finally had the chance to visit the construction site for Dar Bjorn 2 – a specialised new home for patients with neurodegenerative diseases like ALS – in Żebbug. On site, Bjorn thanked workers for their dedication as he was left in awe seeing his dream slowly become a reality A lot has been done – but more still needs to happen and ALS Malta are asking anyone in a position to pitch in to help out. You can donate to this incredible cause via the numbers below:Call 51002017 – €20Call 51902075 – €50SMS 50619271 – €11.65BOV Mobile Pay – 79096249
With a never-ending waiting list, Formosa and ALS Malta, are raising millions to provide a better home to the people living with neurological diseases. However, these new objections may be a stumbling block for activists.
