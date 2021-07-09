‘We’ll Continue Fighting,’ ALS Activist Says After Objections Raised To Building Of Dar Bjorn 2

Malta’s leading ALS activist Bjorn Formosa has pledged to continue fighting for a bigger home for patients suffering for neurodegenerative diseases after the Planning Authority relayed objections residents had made to it.

“We can understand thoughts over resident’s parking in the area, but we had already thought of an alternative to a large parking lot, that is going to address the the problem in a bigger way than is needed,” Formosa said today after meeting the PA.

The activist, who also lives with ALS himself, went on to say that he and his fellow activists “understand what a problem parking is in Malta, we also understand that people’s health is the highest priority,” he continued.

“While we are listening to everyone’s complaints, we must safeguard the lives of patients and their loved ones.”

“We’ve faced hundreds of difficulties and obstacles during this project, but because we so strongly believe in the good this project will do, we will continue moving forward and fighting until the last breath.”