We’ll Know By End Of Year Whether Gozo-Malta Tunnel Is Happening Or Not 

Talk about the Malta-Gozo tunnel has been going on for years, but the country will learn by the end of the year whether it’s a pie in the sky or a project that’s actually happening.

Infrastructure Malta CEO Frederick Azzopardi said during a recent interview on TVM’s Insights that the authorities are still analysing the four consortia and companies which submitted bids in the first stage of the tendering process.

These are Salini Impregilo S.p. A., CGYI Malta Gozo Consortium, Equitix – Itochu – Yapi Merkezi – Makyol – Egis Consortium and Malta Gozo Fixed Link Limited.