We’ll Know By End Of Year Whether Gozo-Malta Tunnel Is Happening Or Not
Talk about the Malta-Gozo tunnel has been going on for years, but the country will learn by the end of the year whether it’s a pie in the sky or a project that’s actually happening.
Infrastructure Malta CEO Frederick Azzopardi said during a recent interview on TVM’s Insights that the authorities are still analysing the four consortia and companies which submitted bids in the first stage of the tendering process.
These are Salini Impregilo S.p. A., CGYI Malta Gozo Consortium, Equitix – Itochu – Yapi Merkezi – Makyol – Egis Consortium and Malta Gozo Fixed Link Limited.
In the first phase, the pre-qualification questionnaire, Infrastructure Malta will decide which of these bidders are serious enough to qualify to the second phase, the competitive dialogue phase.
After this stage, the tendering process will move onto the final case, when bidders will have to submit their actual designs and financial offers.
“It is at this stage that we’ll decide whether the project will go forward or not,” Azzopardi said, adding that he expects this to be the case before the end of the year.