‘We’re Destroying Our Beauty For Money’: Jon Mallia Warns Malta Making Itself Unattractive To Tourists 

Malta is ruining its own beauty for the sake of developers’ greed and making itself unattractive to tourists in the process, popular podcaster Jon Mallia has warned.

In an impassioned post, Mallia condemned the Planning Authority’s approval of an application to convert a boathouse on the Xlendi seafront into a block of apartments.

“If the nation will ever be remembered for its stupidity, this is it,” he said. “We’ve made a pact with the devil to shit on our own beauty for the sake of money which we aren’t even going to see.”

He warned that Malta faces stiff competition from 190 Mediterranean islands and that rampant development is making the country unattractive.