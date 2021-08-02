‘We’re Dying Of Hunger,’ Bolt Driver Says As New 20% Commission Hike Begins

Cab drivers working with a leading company in Malta have raised alarms over whether their job is still feasible as a new commission fee increase comes into effect this week.



A number of Bolt drivers met up for an emergency meeting this evening to discuss what options they have following the news that the company is €1.6 million in debt. Worried that the company does not have funds to continue, many drivers are wondering whether this commission increase points towards deeper problems.

“We re dying of hunger,” one Bolt driver told Lovin Malta following the meeting.

“Everyone is angry that they are raising the commission on us drivers, and the action they took today tells me they are insolvent,” he continued.

His words come after Bolt sent a message to its drivers announcing an increase in commission drivers will need to pay Bolt to work using their app that comes into effect 3rd August.

“Due to the economical challenges caused by the COVID-19 restrictions, the company must do some changes in the pricing,” the message, shown to Lovin Malta, said.

“With a heavy heart, we are announcing that the commission rate (Bolt Fee) will increase from 16.5% to 20% as of tomorrow.”

The message continued to a breakdown of earning per kilometre depending on the car type chosen. Drivers earn money based on the distance they drive alongside the type of car they offer- from Economy to Green to other, more expensive options.

“For us drivers, this situation was difficult enough in a pandemic, looking for customers. Now, we get the news that the commission us going up to 20%.”

“I’m still shocked right now – from tomorrow, I will now have a bigger expense every day,” he said.

Saying that the problem stemmed from the company and not drivers, he wondered what the solution could be.

“There aren’t many other solutions, apart from finding another app with better rates to work with.”