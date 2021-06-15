‘We’ve Ramped Up Police Presence But It’s Not Enough’, Buġibba Councillor Says Following Violent Beating

His words come after footage of at least three men violently beating a man on a main Buġibba road. When police arrived on the scene shortly afterwards, a Ukrainian man on the scene refused to cooperate with the police and refused medical assistance.

“These incidents do happen and during the night it was more frequent and in a way it still is – incidents like these were the main inspiration for the council to implement the alcohol by-law as one can clearly see this incident happened during the day… so one can only imagine what happens at night, with the effect of alcohol on top-up of that.”

“There are a lot of factors contributing to the increase of crime in our locality,” Carlos Zarb told Lovin Malta.

A St Paul’s Bay councillor has called for a more proactive approach to street violence in light of a spate of fights across Malta, including in his locality .

Zarb noted a number of things that could be done in light of the fight.

“I appeal for more enforcement in these particular areas as they are well-known for criminal activities,” he said. “I believe the authorities can help reduce with more police enforcement such as community policing.”

“The installation of cameras also helps to provide more information,” he continued. “In fact, as a council, we have allocated a €100,000 budget and we are working to reach an agreement with other entities for the monitoring of these cameras.”

However, with more police on the roads than ever, something else may need to be done.

“I must also point out that there was more police presence over the last year on our roads… but considering the number of people that live here, it is not enough.”

“One has to also keep in mind the issue of manpower in the sense that there are not enough police officers around Malta in the first place,” he said.

“So the question to start with is: why is this? Why are not people enlisting? Could it be the wages? I believe that a whole reform should be done, which, to be fair, is starting to be done under the new Police Commissioner.”

It wasn’t only the Buġibba fight to happen in recent weeks; footage of other violent brawls in Marsa and Msida – right near the police station – have also emerged.