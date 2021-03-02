‘What A Joke’: Maltese Bar Owner Reacts To Packed Sliema-Gżira Strand As His Own Establishment Remains Closed

A Maltese establishment owner has reacted to images of large gatherings of revellers as his own bar remains closed.

“Reality in Malta – it’s too funny,” Gordon Borg said as he shared an image of his own closed bar, Joe Joe’s Bar, alongside revellers in the Strand, between Sliema and Gżira.

The area, which is full of restaurants as well as some hotels and residences, is a popular tourist location situated right across from the picturesque boulevard linking Sliema and Gżira.

Currently, under COVID-19 mitigation measures, restaurants can remain open until midnight, and must obey several clear guidelines, such as having tables spaced by at least two metres, as well as other essentials to minimise the spread of the virus.