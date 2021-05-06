‘What A Joke’: Maltese Sixth Form Student Distraught As Post-Sec Reopening Ignored Again

A sixth form student has called out the health authorities for ignoring the reopening of post-secondary educational institutions yet again in its latest easing of COVID-19 measures.

Sean Azzopardi questioned why language schools will be allowed to reopen on 1st June but no date has been given for the reopening of sixth forms, which have been completely online for several months.



“What a joke,” he wrote on social media. “So tourists can go to school, but your own youths cannot – explain your reasoning.”

“The thing is you can’t. Same ages – so your excuse of transmission has lost all validity. We’re sorry that our education is not profitable for you.”

“We’re sorry that we are insignificant for your economic vision. We’re sorry that we are irrelevant for your greed and ambition. One month may seem insignificant to you, but it is a month of memories, laughter, and friendships we can never get back.”