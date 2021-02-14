What Decriminalisation? Malta’s Police Are Still Arresting People For Smoking Cannabis And Sending Press Releases About it

د . إAEDSRر . س

Decriminalisation laws seem to be falling on deaf ears after police raided a hotel room in St Julian’s and arrested a couple for smoking weed – and actually felt the need to issue a press release about their half-smoked joint.

A 21-year-old man from Ħamrun and a 19-year-old woman from Żabbar were arrested after a report was filed to police.

The police seized cannabis, a joint, and grinder. Images released by the police indicate that the amount seized was less than 3.5g. Anything below that limit is considered personal use.

The arrest formed part of a wide-ranging police press statement covering a number of drug-related cases. 

One included the raid of a Santa Luċija residence, which involved the arrest of a 48-year-old woman in connection to 50 sachets of cocaine. Another involved the arrest of a  49-year-old woman in Msida, who had received a postal package of cannabis to her house.

Malta’s drugs laws have been under microscope in recent weeks, after 25-year-old Jean-Marc Dalli, the son of EU Commissioner Helena Dalli, was imprisoned for three months for giving his friend six ecstasy pills outside a party eight years ago.

