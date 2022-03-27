‘What I Do, No One Else Does’: Żaren Sends Message Of Hope To Supporters Ahead Of Next Election
Independent candidate Żaren tal-Ajkla has sent a message of hope to his supporters, pledging to contest the next MEP election.
Speaking to Lovin Malta from the Naxxar vote counting halls, the politician who pledged to give €4,000 to women who want to get breast augmentations said he would was feeling happy with the result so far.
“Let me tell you, I’m happy with the faith the Maltese and Gozitans have shown me on the 3rd district as well as in Gozo,” he said.
“What I do, no one else does.”
Żaren went on to thank other political parties for being part of the election season.
“I thank the Nationalist Party, the Labour Party and the independents for participating with me, and the Lord for still being with me.”
“And when the MEP elections come, I’ll be going for that as well,” he ended.
