What Immunity? Maltese TV Blunder Makes Us Think It’s Time For A Tolerance Break

Deep into the COVID-19 pandemic, terms like “herd immunity” have become commonplace. But one Maltese TV station’s innocuous typo gave viewers some very herby and spicy vibes.

During a discussion on Net TV, a subheading card at the bottom of the screen asked how long it would be until the island achieves herd immunity – that is, when most of a population becomes immune to something, this provides indirect protection to those who are not immune to the disease.

Unfortunately – or fortunately for people living on the edge – Net mistakenly asked when Malta would reach herb immunity, horrifying smokers and chefs across the island.