What Immunity? Maltese TV Blunder Makes Us Think It’s Time For A Tolerance Break
Deep into the COVID-19 pandemic, terms like “herd immunity” have become commonplace. But one Maltese TV station’s innocuous typo gave viewers some very herby and spicy vibes.
During a discussion on Net TV, a subheading card at the bottom of the screen asked how long it would be until the island achieves herd immunity – that is, when most of a population becomes immune to something, this provides indirect protection to those who are not immune to the disease.
Unfortunately – or fortunately for people living on the edge – Net mistakenly asked when Malta would reach herb immunity, horrifying smokers and chefs across the island.
One small letter, an entire world of difference.
Eagle-eyed viewers quickly took to social media to have a bit of fun with the minor typo, with one popular Maltese chef asking if they were referring to basil or oregano.
Of course, people were quick to call for a new edit, adding Bernie Sanders to that nearby empty bench that was just calling for his iconic mittens.
Either way, until we finally reach herd immunity, let’s just make sure we leave the herbs alone.