WhatsApp Tightens Privacy Policy In Europe After Being Hit With €225 Million Fine

The popular messaging platform WhatsApp is in the process of rewriting its privacy policy in order for it to conform with the EU’s General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR).

The move comes after the messaging platform, which is owned by Meta Platforms, formerly Facebook, was issued a €225 million fine by the Irish data protection regulator – the second-largest since the GDPR was updated – as well as an order for it to update its policy.

Meta’s European headquarters are located in Ireland, with the company declaring that it would be appealing the fine. Despite the appeal, it said it would be revising its policy in line with the regulator’s decision.