When Roberta Met Robert: Malta’s Prime Minister And Soon-To-Be EP President Share Special Moment

Two of Malta’s leading politicians – historically on opposite sides of the fence – shared quite an intimate moment on the red carpet in Strasbourg.

Prime Minister Robert Abela and European Parliament Vice President – and expected soon-to-be European Parliament President – Roberta Metsola were filmed embracing yesterday as Metsola greeted heads of state and government ahead of a memorial dedicated to former EP President David Sassoli.

Abela can be seen approaching Metsola, eyes and hands wide open as he reaches to grasp Metsola’s hands, before hugging her.

This moment is particularly notable as Metsola has faced severe criticism from several high-ranking Labour Party officials, some of whom called her a traitor in previous years – though Abela has since said those comments need to remain in the past.