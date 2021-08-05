‘When Tommy’s Running, Becs Is There With Him’: Rebecca Zammit Lupi’s Father’s Touching Words In Bulletproof Documentary
Tommy Wallbank ran 1000km in honour of his friend who lost her battle against cancer and Bulletproof released a touching documentary which featured the young girl’s father, Darrin Zammit Lupi.
Darrin is an award-winning photographer who documented his daughter’s struggle against the illness and in this video, he explained that she was always mature but the way she handled the cancer was extremely brave.
“She knew it was going to be a tough fight, but she was determined to do whatever it took to get better. She really believed that she was going to recover, she never imagined that she was never going to make it.”
Despite constant hurdles being thrown her way, she always held on to hope.
He described Rebecca as “very energetic, creative and artistic” and throughout the documentary she can be seen dancing everywhere she could.
He even recounted a time when Becs, as he calls her, was in kindergarten and her parents were told that whenever the young star goes on stage, she becomes a different person.
Rebecca lost her battle against cancer at 15-years-old and Tommy pledged to run 1km for every €5 donated to Puttinu Cares with the hope of raising €500 and subsequently running 100km.
Little did he know that his heart-warming gesture would raise thousands.
Tommy chose Puttinu Cares because, as an NGO that aids people with cancer, they helped Rebecca a great deal and she was also able to raise money for the charity, raising thousands for children fighting a similar battle.
“She would be delighted that a friend of hers would be able to give so much back to Puttinu. I have no doubt that Becs is cheering this on,” Darrin said.
The pair spent their entirety of their school years together and Darrin, knowing the boy since he was just a toddler, was “blown away” by Tommy’s idea but never expected it to blow up the way it did.
“He ended up capping it because otherwise he’d be running for the rest of his life,” Darrin explained.
Tommy’s coach also chimed in and he detailed that despite the mental and physical weight that this challenge holds, Tommy’s enjoying it; his bright smile hasn’t faded.
Tommy’s final run was 21km on the 24th of July and he finished his whole 1,000km challenge in a span of 107 runs.
In total, Tommy raised €10,000.
“When Tommy’s running, Becs is there with him.”
The '1000KM RUN FOR REBECCA' Documentary 🏃♀
You can help Tommy by donating €10 to Putting Cares