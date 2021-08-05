‘When Tommy’s Running, Becs Is There With Him’: Rebecca Zammit Lupi’s Father’s Touching Words In Bulletproof Documentary

Tommy Wallbank ran 1000km in honour of his friend who lost her battle against cancer and Bulletproof released a touching documentary which featured the young girl’s father, Darrin Zammit Lupi.

Darrin is an award-winning photographer who documented his daughter’s struggle against the illness and in this video, he explained that she was always mature but the way she handled the cancer was extremely brave.

“She knew it was going to be a tough fight, but she was determined to do whatever it took to get better. She really believed that she was going to recover, she never imagined that she was never going to make it.”

Despite constant hurdles being thrown her way, she always held on to hope.

He described Rebecca as “very energetic, creative and artistic” and throughout the documentary she can be seen dancing everywhere she could.

He even recounted a time when Becs, as he calls her, was in kindergarten and her parents were told that whenever the young star goes on stage, she becomes a different person.