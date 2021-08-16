‘When Will We Learn?’: Foreign Minister Insists Only Afghani-Led Process Can Bring Country Stability 

Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo has insisted that only an Afghan-led peace process can see the country emerge from within the grip of terrorist groups and to build a stable and prosperous nation.

The United States recently announced it would be withdrawing troops from the country after 20 years of pushing back the Taliban, which is considered to be a terrorist organisation by the vast majority of western states.

The invasion of Afghanistan followed the 9/11 terrorist attack on New York City which was orchestrated by Osama Bin Laden, who was known to be harboured by the Taliban in the Afghan mountains.



The US’ withdrawal has seen the Taliban advance across the country at lightning speed, having taken the country’s capital Kabul, completing the long-feared national takeover by the group.

With the terrorist organisation’s take over of the country now complete, attention must turn to avoiding a humanitarian crisis.

Heartbreaking images have emerged of hopeless civilians waiting at the country’s airport in the hope of finding a way out of the country before it is too late.