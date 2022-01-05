‘When Will You Pay Attention?’ MGRM Asks Malta’s Archbishop As Mosta Priest Says Being Gay ‘Worse Than Being Possessed’

“How many times do we need to write to you about homophobic hate speech by one of your priests before you even acknowledge our emails?” MGRM asked the Archbishop.

A leading Maltese gay rights lobby has pleaded to Archbishop Charles Scicluna through a series of Tweets to finally acknowledge and condemn the queer hate spewed by Father David Muscat who said that being gay is “worse than being possessed”.

@BishopScicluna how many times do we need to write to you about homophobic hate speech by one of your priests, before you even acknowledge our emails? pic.twitter.com/EDTObV87S4

Father David Muscat is a Mosta resident and priest who has been very vocal about his disdain toward the LGBTQIA+ community.

He has ridiculed the queer community by saying “this minority or whatever it is, don’t think there are people in this orientation who are proud of this LGBT… XYZAB.”

And his most recent comment compared homosexuality to mental disorders, like schizophrenia, saying that it is worse than being possessed. The comment comes following the brutal rape and murder of Paulina Dembska at the hands of Abner Aquilina.

“If he [Abner Aquilina] is gay or bisexual then this must be added to his list of disorders which include schizophrenia and malice. He has a recipe of disorders at once, poor guy,” Muscat said.

“It’s like someone who has high blood pressure, diabetes and cancer all at once. Abner needs help,” he continued.

“It’s even worse than being possessed… being gay is worse.”

For MGRM, this comment was the last straw.

“This is the first time we write publicly about it because now, all red lines have been crossed,” one of their tweets read.

“Ever since the first appearance on Xarabank, we have asked for your help to protect vulnerable members of our community. We asked for nothing but a friendly meeting to talk about the consequences we see in our daily work after comments like Fr Muscat’s are said.”

“Sadly, silence is nothing but a clear confirmation that our community remains not just isolated but persecuted.”

This is not the first comment that Muscat has left which insinuates that Abner Aquilina, the rapist and murderer of Paulina Dembska, is gay.

Dembska was a Polish national living in Malta who was raped and strangled by the 20-year-old Żejtun resident in the early hours of 2nd January.

A photo of Aquilina wearing a multi-coloured t-shirt that had no semblance to the Pride flag had seemingly triggered Muscat.

In response to this, president of Allied Rainbow Communities, Clayton Mercieca called him out and branded Muscat as the “King of Bigots”.

Unfortunately, Muscat is using a tragic case of gender-based violence and femicide to push forward his own discriminatory agenda, this time toward the queer community.

This type of manipulation and hate should be condemned by the Archbishop if he expects Maltese citizens to take the Church seriously and not see it as an institution that condones fundamentalist ideologies.

