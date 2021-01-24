Which Local Celebs Would Star In Sex And The City’s Cast If It Was Based In Malta?

Unless you’ve been living in a cave with no wi-fi access, you know that Sex & The City is coming back to the small screen. We’re stoked about it, but rather heartbroken because Samantha won’t be returning.

But that got us thinking, what would Sex & The City be like if it moved from Manhattan to Malta? And more importantly, who would be the Maltese cast? Firstly, “the city” would definitely be Valletta. They’d all live in cute apartments around the Captial, Miranda would be a hot-shot lawyer at a major law firm, Carrie would write away in Cafe Jubilee, Charlotte would work at Spazju Kreattiv and Samantha would be scouring for possible dates at La Bottega. Now that the setting is out of the way, here’s who we think would best play the fabulous four if it was based in Malta.

1. Miranda would be played by Lydia Abela.

Think about it for a second. She’s a high-flying lawyer like Miranda and shares the same super-driven work ethos. At just 43, Abela’s got an impressive resume, starting out as an environmental law consultant, executive secretary to the Labour Party, fervant promoter of women rights and she’s also married to the Prime Minister. No biggie. She’d also be the perfect voice of reason whenever Carrie gets up to her shenanigans around Valletta and beyond. 2. Speaking of Carrie, she’d be played by Fiona Galea Debono.

Galea Debono checks all the points to be the perfect Carrie Bradshaw, and it’s not an easy list to embody. After all she is the executive editor of Malta’s Pink Magazine, writing about everything the modern woman needs to know about life in Manhattan *ahem* Malta. She’s also got impeccable taste, a must for anyone trying to fit in Carrie’s designer shoes. 3. Charlotte would be indie-sweetheart Alexandra Alden

Maltese singer Alexandra Alden would be ideal to play the preppy art dealer Charlotte York. Charlotte is known for her staunch optimism in life and romantic ideas when it comes to love, both clearly felt in Alden’s ethereal music. We imagine Alden, like Charlotte, would be a super loyal friend, always ready to lend an ear for her three friends amid their Valletta adventures. She’d also provide top-notch advice, as she did during her time as an X-Factor Judge. 4. Samantha would be… Shyli Rose.