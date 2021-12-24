د . إAEDSRر . س

Who’s A Good Boy? Charlie The Customs Dog Finds €38,585 In Undeclared Cash

The Customs Department has seized €38,585 in undeclared cash in two separate incidents at the Malta International Airport.

The cash was discovered by one of the department’s dogs – Charlie.

The department said Charlie first zeroed in on €15,000 at the airport check-in desk, before identifying a second individual with undeclared money at the Departures Lounge.

The man – a Maltese national – was travelling with his wife and daughter, with a thorough search of revealing €22,000 in the man’s jacket, a further €1,230 in his wallet and another €355 in his wife’s purse.

The man agreed to sign an out-of-court settlement and was fined on the spot.

