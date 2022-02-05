‘Whose Side Are You On?’: Activists Stunned At ERAs Penalty Reduction Proposals For Environmental Offences

Activists Moviment Graffitti have spoken out against a legal amendment that has been drafted by the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA), that could lower fines for environmental offenses.

Some offenders could have their penalties canceled altogether.

“Moviment Graffitti is hereby expressing its disagreement with these legal amendments that will lower fines for many environmental offences and give offenders the opportunity to have their fines canceled,” they wrote in their statement.

In their letter, they maintained that the contrary was, in fact, needed.

“It is incomprehensible how, whilst many Maltese are alarmed at the degradation of our environment and quality of life, the ERA deemed it fit to propose more leniency towards breaches of environmental regulations.”