‘Why So Serious?’: Man In Viral Video From Maltese Expo Insists They’re Just ‘Here To Have Fun’

One man involved in an over-the-top display involving one man stripping as he manhandles his colleague in front of confused investors has come out in defence of the scene that erupted on a gaming expo’s conference floor. “Why so serious? First of all, I’m sorry if anyone got offended. We are comedians, we are here to have fun. I must say I’m very offended being called a dwarf, it’s obvious I am a midget,” Elad, the man in the video, joked in the comments board of a Lovin Malta post. “I think the gaming industry is taking itself a bit too serious,” he continued. “Won’t see me doing it again that’s for sure.”

As potential investors, international businessmen and possibly even Akon were walking throughout SiGMA Europe at the MFCC in Ta’ Qali, the men were captured on film putting on a “show” that attendees speaking to Lovin Malta described as “not okay”. The men are business partner from Latvian casino LuckyStreak – but they are also part of an Israeli comedy troupe. In the footage, a shirtless man begins clapping and calling for attention. He then turns to his colleague, picks him up and begins swinging him under his legs. The scene was captured from multiple angles by various attendees of the expo, and have been going viral online. The Israeli comedy troupe have uploaded a number of videos showing their type of humour.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, one SiGMA organiser called the two men “idiots” who will not be allowed to exhibit at the show again. However, in the comments, Elad told commenters to come to check them out at their stall. SiGMA has been facing some criticism over a number of issues at the expo. Khalid Ali, CEO of the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA), shared a post calling out the “disconnect” between SiGMA hosting talks on responsibility in the industry, while also hosting female strippers on the conference floor. SiGMA CEO Eman Pulis since responded to Ali’s post, condemning the scene and saying: “What I saw yesterday made me sick to my stomach! There are a few people who saw me lose my sh*t when I saw that! I unplugged their sound system, asked all management to rectify the situation with immediate effect.” What do you think of the stunt?