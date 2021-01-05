‘Why Would I Lie For Charity?’ Adrian Delia Dismisses Suggestion He Posed As Dar Tal-Providenza Head As ‘Laughable’

Adrian Delia has flat out denied posing as the head of Dar tal-Providenza to a Tunisian business group which recently donated €500,000 to the Siġġiewi home via the former Opposition leader.

“It’s a laughable allegation. Why would I pretend to be the head of Dar tal-Providenza?” Delia told Lovin Malta. “As if Dar tal-Providenza need my good name when they have a better name than anyone else.”

“One can easily find out who’s in charge of Dar tal-Providenza. I’ve made some bold statements in my life, but come on…”

During Dar tal-Providenza New Year’s Day telethon, Delia stole the show by presenting two cheques – one worth €22,725 on behalf of his campaign team and one worth €500,000 on behalf of the Catco Group, a Tunisian business which is believed to be interested in investing in Malta and which has already sponsored leading football team Sliema Wanderers.

Times of Malta today quoted the Catco Group’s chairman Fisal Abdullah Alokla as saying he thought Delia was the head of Dar tal-Providenza and would never have involved him had he known about his political links.